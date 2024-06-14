Nashik: Suspect Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor |

Vani police have arrested the suspect who sexually assaulted a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and on the complaint of the victim's mother, the Vani police have registered a case of rape under POCSO. There has been a wave of anger in the area regarding this incident and strict action is being taken against the accused in the area.

In this regard, the information received from the Vani police is that on Thursday in the evening around four o'clock, in Dindori, while the girl from Nashik was playing in the yard in front of her house, around 5.30pm, the cousin of the victim girl Ratan Bhaskar Gangurde (age 21). In the afternoon Dindori took her from the front of the house. As the girl was not seen for a long time, the people of her house searched for her in the surrounding area and at around 8 pm, the said girl was seen in the sugarcane field some distance from the house along with the suspect.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed after recording the statement of the victim girl's mother. B.D.V. 183 / 2024 A case has been registered under section 376(2) f, 376 Ab, B.D.V. along with section 4,6 POCSO Act and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Patil.