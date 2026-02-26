Nashik: Strict Action Assured In Govardhan–Sula Wine Road Death Case, Says Minister Pankaj Bhoyar | Sourced

Nashik: Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the death incident that occurred on the Govardhan–Sula Wine Road in Nashik, informed Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar. The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly by MLA Seema Hiray, who demanded a thorough investigation and stringent action against the accused. Dr Bhoyar was responding to the matter in the Assembly.

On March 8, 2025, a tragic incident took place near the Palm Springs Hotel on the Govardhan–Sula Wine Road in Nashik, where a youth, allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, drove a car at high speed and rammed into a person standing by the roadside, resulting in the victim’s death on the spot. The police promptly took cognisance of the incident and registered a case.

The chief minister has personally taken note of the matter. An official found responsible for the delay in the investigation has been suspended. A detailed inquiry is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the case, Dr Bhoyar stated.