Nashik: Shantigiri Maharaj To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Independently

The political landscape in the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency has been set abuzz with the latest developments as spiritual leader Shantigiri Maharaj gears up to contest the upcoming elections independently. The announcement comes amidst speculations surrounding the candidature of Hemant Godse, leaving Maharaj and his supporters disheartened.

Shantigiri Maharaj, who had initially anticipated securing a ticket from Mahayuti, expressed his disappointment following the announcement made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde. Undeterred by the turn of events, Maharaj remains resolute in his decision to enter the electoral fray.

With a significant following across districts including Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Dhule, Shantigiri Maharaj's influence extends far and wide. Having previously contested elections in 2009 from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency, where he garnered an impressive 1.48 lakh votes, Maharaj is no stranger to the political arena. Despite his defeat, he remained withdrawn from politics until now, re-emerging with a determination to contest the Lok Sabha elections from his native village Lakhalgaon in Nashik district.

As the abbot of Janardhana Swami Math in Verule, Maharaj holds sway over a vast devotee family and presides over more than 55 monasteries across the country. His academic background in Science coupled with his religious stature has sparked discussions in political circles, particularly in Nashik, known for its religious significance.

Amidst the unfolding political drama, Maharaj's decision to contest independently marks a new chapter in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, adding an intriguing dimension to the electoral landscape in Nashik.