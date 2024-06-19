Nashik: Schools Defy Government Directive, Ring Bells at 7 AM Despite New Timings |

In the new academic year, orders were issued for all medium schools in the state to start classes at 9 am instead of 7 am. However, the school administration has disregarded this directive, and the school bells continue to ring at 7 am. This includes both private and municipal schools.

In February, the government mandated that schools from pre-primary to class 4 should begin at 9 am or later to prioritize the physical and mental health of students. There has been an observed trend of children waking up later due to changing lifestyles, resulting in insufficient sleep when schools start early, which adversely affects their health.

Growing dissatisfaction among parents

In response, the state government decided to change the school timings up to class four. A circular was issued instructing all medium and management schools to start classes for pre-primary to class 4 on or after 9 am. Despite this directive, school bells rang from June 15 onwards, with all private and municipal schools starting at 7 am. Consequently, there is growing dissatisfaction among parents, and demands for the government's decision to be implemented are increasing.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Bapusaheb Patil, Education Officer, NMC, stated, "Although the government has made a decision, the school management committees have the authority to decide between 7 am or 9 am. Instructions were also issued to private schools in this regard."