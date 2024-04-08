Nashik: Schoolgirls Embark On Leisurely Stroll, Panic Parents

Palghar: Two runaway schoolgirls traced to Gujarat |

In a curious turn of events, four girls hailing from the Makhmalabad area embarked on an unexpected adventure, skipping school due to parental pressure on studies. The girls, studying in the 8th and 10th grades, left for school as usual on Friday morning but failed to return home in the evening, sparking panic among their families.

Concerned parents, alarmed by the disappearance of their daughters at the same time, swiftly initiated a search operation in collaboration with the police. Fortunately, the girls were eventually traced to a friend's house in Dindori, where they had sought refuge after their impromptu escapade.

The quartet, hailing from humble backgrounds, had grown weary of incessant parental lectures on academics and decided to stage a school boycott. However, their spur-of-the-moment plan left them pondering how to spend the day without arousing suspicion. Opting for a leisurely stroll to Dindori, they hailed a rickshaw and set off for an unplanned excursion.

Their excursion took an unexpected turn when they found themselves attending a wedding ceremony in the village. As evening approached, apprehensions about facing their parents' wrath crept in, prompting them to seek assistance from a fifth friend. Meanwhile, one of the girls managed to return home independently.

Upon receiving information about the missing girls, a police team launched a search, located the girls at their friend's residence, and brought them into custody for questioning. In their statement to the police, the girls maintained that they had merely embarked on a leisurely stroll.

The incident has prompted authorities to register a case at the Mhasrul police station. While the girls' families express relief at their safe return, the episode serves as a reminder of the importance of effective communication between parents and children to prevent such incidents in the future.