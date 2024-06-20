Nashik: Satpur Industrial Estate Entrepreneurs Demand Immediate Municipal Action |

Despite the Nashik Municipal Corporation's claims of initiating pre-monsoon works, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Entrepreneurs in the Satpur Industrial Estate are expressing frustration over uncollected garbage, non-functional streetlights, and unrepaired roads. They have warned of direct agitation if these issues are not addressed promptly.

In response to these ongoing issues, NIMA (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association) office bearers directly confronted municipal authorities. They brought Satpur Divisional Sanitation Inspector Sanjay Gosavi and Ghantagadi's Abhinaya Kale to the industrial estate to witness the neglected state of the pre-monsoon works.

Upon inspecting the site, a garbage truck was quickly summoned, and the waste was removed. Sanjay Gosavi assured the entrepreneurs that regular cleanliness would be maintained moving forward.

Kailas Patil, Chairman, Infrastructure Committee, NIMA, said, "There is great inconvenience in the industrial area, and despite repeated complaints, the works are not done by the concerned department of the Municipal Corporation. Although NMC has picked up the garbage in the area immediately after raising voice against this issue, these tasks should be done regularly. Otherwise entrepreneurs have no option but to protest."

Entrepreneurs in Satpur Industrial Estate are increasingly concerned about several pressing issues affecting their operations. Garbage accumulation on many plots has persisted for days, emitting foul odors and raising health concerns.

Non-functional streetlights have exacerbated security risks, contributing to theft incidents. Additionally, deteriorating road conditions with numerous potholes pose dangers to drivers and vehicles alike, even prior to the onset of monsoon rains. Entrepreneurs are calling for regular maintenance of these essential services to prevent further disruptions, emphasizing the need for increased accountability and responsiveness from the municipal corporation in addressing these long-standing issues.