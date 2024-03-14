Nashik: Sanitation Workers Stage Protest Demanding Rights And job Security

Sanitation workers from the Safai Samaram Vikas Union gathered in front of the Nashik Municipal Corporation entrance to stage a sit-in protest, demanding job opportunities for the heirs of deceased, retired, and voluntarily retired sanitation workers. The workers demanded implementation of the recommendations of the Lad Page commission. The union presented their demands to Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, leading to assurances that prompted the withdrawal of the agitation.

The statement bears the signatures of prominent members, including Suresh Maru, Ramesh Makwana, Appa Tambe, Anil Baig, Sunil Pawar, Ratish Maru, Uma Karotia, Kavita Gehlot, Bharat Boricha, Srikant Bambaria, and Vikas Shelke.

The demands outlined in the statement submitted to the commissioner include:

Filling vacant sweeper positions with new hires.

Revoking all illegal resolutions related to sweeper contracting and halting proposed contracts.

Regularising the employment status of sweepers who have served for two to three years and applying appropriate pay scales.

Halting illegal and corrupt outsourcing practices in sanitation management.

Threatening self-immolation on March 27 if immediate action is not taken to address their grievances.

Recruitment of sweepers, a neglected issue for the past 21 years.

Timely payment of dues and immediate compensation for pending cases.