 Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'

Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'

Sameer Bhujbal aims to address the constituency’s development needs and end what he describes as "five years of fear and oppression" under the current dispensation

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon' | X/@Sameer_Bhujbal

Former Nashik MP Sameer Bhujbal, running as an independent candidate from the Nandgaon Assembly Constituency, has called upon residents to support his campaign for "Fearless and Advanced Nandgaon".

Bhujbal aims to address the constituency’s development needs and end what he describes as "five years of fear and oppression" under the current dispensation.

Read Also
Direct Fight Between Ajit Pawar's NCP & Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) On Only Two Assembly Seats In Pune...
article-image

Bhujbal submitted his nomination through a rally in Nandgaon, followed by a public meeting at Jain Dharamshala. His supporters, including prominent local activists and committee members of the ‘Bhaymukt Nandgaon – Pragat Nandgaon’ Coordination Committee, attended the event in large numbers.

In his speech, Bhujbal criticised the lack of implementation of various government schemes and highlighted local grievances: a two-month water shortage in Nandgaon and Manmad, insufficient irrigation facilities, inadequate healthcare and educational infrastructure, and limited job opportunities. He pledged that his campaign is dedicated to advocating for the rights and needs of the underprivileged.

FPJ Shorts
'Doesn't Make Sense To Hire Smart People And...': Gary Kirsten's Old Tweet Surfaces After Quitting As Pakistan Team's White-Ball Coach
'Doesn't Make Sense To Hire Smart People And...': Gary Kirsten's Old Tweet Surfaces After Quitting As Pakistan Team's White-Ball Coach
Bigg Boss 18’s Nyrra M Banerji Reveals Karan Veer Mehra Tried To Create ‘Love Angle’ With Her: ‘It Is Important For Him’ (Exclusive)
Bigg Boss 18’s Nyrra M Banerji Reveals Karan Veer Mehra Tried To Create ‘Love Angle’ With Her: ‘It Is Important For Him’ (Exclusive)
'Buy a Villa, Drive Home a Lamborghini': THIS Luxury Real Estate Project In Noida Offers ₹26 Cr Villas With Free Luxury Wheels, Netizens React
'Buy a Villa, Drive Home a Lamborghini': THIS Luxury Real Estate Project In Noida Offers ₹26 Cr Villas With Free Luxury Wheels, Netizens React
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Portal Reopens; Check Details
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Portal Reopens; Check Details
Read Also
Direct Fight Between BJP & Congress On THESE Three Assembly Seats In Pune City
article-image

This year, on the occasion of Diwali, he encouraged citizens to "resolve to make Nandgaon fear-free and forward-looking," promising to drive necessary change if elected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: RR Patil Backstabbed Me By Ordering Open Inquiry In Purported Irrigation Scam, Says Ajit...

VIDEO: RR Patil Backstabbed Me By Ordering Open Inquiry In Purported Irrigation Scam, Says Ajit...

Aurangabad: Severe Blow to Shiv Sena UBT as Kishanchand Tanwani Withdraws in Central Constituency

Aurangabad: Severe Blow to Shiv Sena UBT as Kishanchand Tanwani Withdraws in Central Constituency

Nashik Central Assembly Seat: Congress Leaders File Nominations As Independents, Signaling Internal...

Nashik Central Assembly Seat: Congress Leaders File Nominations As Independents, Signaling Internal...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik Backs Out from Wadgaon Sheri, Promised Legislative Council Position by Devendra...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik Backs Out from Wadgaon Sheri, Promised Legislative Council Position by Devendra...

Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'

Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'