Nashik: Sameer Bhujbal Urges Residents To Back His Campaign For A 'Fearless & Advanced Nandgaon'

Former Nashik MP Sameer Bhujbal, running as an independent candidate from the Nandgaon Assembly Constituency, has called upon residents to support his campaign for "Fearless and Advanced Nandgaon".

Bhujbal aims to address the constituency’s development needs and end what he describes as "five years of fear and oppression" under the current dispensation.

Bhujbal submitted his nomination through a rally in Nandgaon, followed by a public meeting at Jain Dharamshala. His supporters, including prominent local activists and committee members of the ‘Bhaymukt Nandgaon – Pragat Nandgaon’ Coordination Committee, attended the event in large numbers.

In his speech, Bhujbal criticised the lack of implementation of various government schemes and highlighted local grievances: a two-month water shortage in Nandgaon and Manmad, insufficient irrigation facilities, inadequate healthcare and educational infrastructure, and limited job opportunities. He pledged that his campaign is dedicated to advocating for the rights and needs of the underprivileged.

This year, on the occasion of Diwali, he encouraged citizens to "resolve to make Nandgaon fear-free and forward-looking," promising to drive necessary change if elected.