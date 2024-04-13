Nashik: Rural Police Bust Liquor Smuggling Racket

In a significant operation, the Nashik rural local crime branch apprehended liquor smuggler Firodia Sheth in Nashik city, uncovering a clandestine network involved in smuggling liquor from the state of Goa. The operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal liquor, totaling a staggering worth of ₹66 lakh.

The crackdown began with a raid conducted by the Nashik rural local crime branch on a truck suspected of transporting liquor from Goa in an illegal manner. The raid, carried out in the Sogrus Fata area on the Mumbai-Agra highway, resulted in the confiscation of 448 boxes of whiskey, valued at ₹43 lakh. One suspect was apprehended during the raid, and a case was registered.

Further investigation revealed the intricate workings of the smuggling operation. The seized liquor, loaded onto a truck by accused Padmasingh Bajaj in Goa, was destined for Gujarat via the Mumbai-Agra highway. Subsequent inquiries identified Mahesh Sheth and Bilal in Goa, who purportedly arranged for the liquor to be transported to Raju Sheth in Gujarat through Arya Transport, facilitated by Firodia Sheth of Nashik.