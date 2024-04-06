 Nashik: RTOs See Surge In Vehicle Registrations, Revenue
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
pixabay

In a notable development, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) of Nashik and Malegaon in Nashik district have collectively registered an impressive 133,232 new vehicles during the financial year 2023-2024. Additionally, the RTOs have amassed a substantial revenue of ₹454 crore from vehicle registration, compromise fees, and fines. Remarkably, the Nashik RTO accounts for a significant 80% share of this revenue.

Revenue generation for RTOs primarily stems from taxes associated with new vehicle registrations, driving licenses, and other related services.

In the preceding financial year 2022-2023, the Nashik Transport Office garnered revenue amounting to ₹318.87 crore. However, in the fiscal year 2023-2024, this figure surged to a commendable ₹367.73 crore, indicating a notable increase in revenue. Similarly, the Malegaon RTO also experienced a surge in revenue.

Pune: Pedestrians Demand Action Against Parked Vehicles, Encroachments On Footpaths (PHOTOS)
