Nashik: Rising Dengue Cases in District's Rural Areas; Unauthorised Road Digging by Smart City Company, NMC Sents notice |

The incidence of dengue is increasing in the rural areas of the district following a spike in the city. Out of 94 samples received by the hospital on Tuesday six have tested positive for dengue. These include three from the Nashik municipal area, one from Nashik rural hospitals, one from Malegaon municipal area, and one directly from the district hospital.

Additionally, 12 patients have been diagnosed with Chikungunya. Among these, seven are from Nashik rural, four from government hospitals, and one from outside the district, according to Rajendra Bagul, Assistant Health Officer of the Health Department of Zila Parishad.

Since June, health department inspections in urban and rural areas have found 452 citizens infected with dengue. Of these, 331 cases are from Nashik city, while 121 are from rural areas. There have been two reported dengue-related deaths, one each from urban and rural areas.

Last week, over 800 reports of suspected dengue cases were pending at the district hospital due to a shortage of testing kits.

Unauthorised Road Digging by Smart City Company, NMC sents notice

Despite the prohibition on road digging during the monsoon season by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Smart City Company has taken up work of digging roads at various places in the city. The Public Works Department of the Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the Smart City Company for this unauthorized activity.

To prevent inconvenience to motorists during the rainy season, the NMC's PWD Department has banned road digging after April 15 based on a government ordinance. Any road digging requires permission from the Municipal Corporation, and associated charges must be deposited with the NMC. However, the Smart City Company is installing 45 new signals in the city and has been digging pits for laying cables for electricity and CCTV cameras without permission. These unauthorised pits are causing problems for motorists and have led to accidents.

Due to the unauthorised road digging by the Smart City Company, the Construction Department has sent a notice to the company. The urgency to complete works as the term of the Smart City Company comes to an end is affecting various works in the city.

Additionally, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited Company is also digging roads in many places, leading to a misunderstanding that these works are being done through the NMC, thereby defaming the Municipal Corporation. Despite the ban on digging pits during monsoons, the Smart City Company has been issued a notice for digging pits without permission.

Sanjay Agarwal, City Engineer, Municipal Corporation, said, "Digging of roads is prohibited in the rainy season. Despite this, the Smart City Company has been breaking up roads to connect CCTV cameras and electricity. This is causing suffering to drivers and minor accidents are also taking place. The Smart City Company has been issued a notice for digging roads without permission." -

Narahari Jirwal to Contest Dindori Assembly Elections

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare has confirmed that Narhari Zirwal will be contesting from the Dindori constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. Tatkare dispelled any uncertainties regarding the candidature, stating that the candidates of Mahayuti will remain unchanged.

Tatkare informed that the Mahayuti government's implementation of a scheme worth ₹1 lakh crore for the people of the state and their decision to waive off the farm pump bill for farmers. He urged workers to prepare to support NCP leader Ajit Pawar in future initiatives.

Speaking at the Samnam Yatra held at the Adivasi Sanskrutik Bhavan in Dindori, Tatkare highlighted several schemes including the first installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, free education for girls, and financial provisions for higher education. Legislative Assembly Vice President Narhari Zirwal reaffirmed his commitment to the constituency's development, focusing on solving issues related to roads, electricity, water, and education.

Notable attendees included Nationalist Youth Congress State President Suraj Chavan, Women State President Rupali Chakankar, District President Ravindra Pagar, and several other prominent figures.

Tatkare's call to action encourages party members to strengthen the leadership of Ajit Pawar and support ongoing and future initiatives for the betterment of the state.