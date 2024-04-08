Nashik: Retired Policeman Killed In Road Accident

Representational Image |

In a tragic incident near Mauli Lanes in DGP Nagar, a retired policeman lost his life in a fatal collision involving a car and a two-wheeler. The deceased, identified as Sahebrao Sonu Sangle (59), was a resident of DGP Nagar 2. Ambad police have initiated an investigation into the incident following the registration of a case.

The unfortunate accident occurred while Sangle was on his way home, riding his motorcycle. It was then that a car collided with his two-wheeler, causing severe injuries to his chest and leg. Despite being rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention, the doctors, after thorough examination, pronounced him dead.

Sangle had served as a traffic police officer in Mumbai until his retirement six months ago.