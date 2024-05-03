Nashik: Residents Unhappy as Towing Operations Begin Amidst Parking Woes

When there is no adequate arrangement of parking lots in the city and encroachment continues along the roads, the city police have started towing operations from May 1 to crack down on reckless drivers. The transport department has decided to extend the old contract of three years for towing unruly vehicles. However, Nashik residents are unhappy with this decision and allege that parking spaces should be made available first.

Many motorists park their vehicles indiscriminately along city roads. Due to this, there is not enough road available for traffic, hampering the flow and sometimes resulting in accidents. Therefore, citizens demand sufficient parking spaces in the city. Additionally, there is a large amount of encroachment along the road in many places, leaving no room for parking.

Meanwhile, when the administration is expected to provide adequate parking space to motorists, citizens are expressing their anger as towing operations have started instead. As per the agreement dated April 7, 2022, the towing contract has been extended to discipline unruly drivers. Accordingly, the traffic branch said that towing has been started again in Nashik from May 1.

Citizens have alleged that the traffic police started towing operations without giving any prior notice. Additionally, the staff on towing vans were found towing vehicles without providing any prior warning. Therefore, vehicle drivers expressed their anger and demanded that there should be a warning and parking spaces should be made available before towing is done.

According to the police, there are enough parking spaces available in the city at various places on the side of the road, government offices, NMC spaces, and parking lots made under the smart city initiative. There are 'P1' and 'P2' facilities along many roads, and 'Pay and Park' facilities are available in the city. However, citizens park their vehicles in 'no parking' areas, leading to the initiation of towing operations due to traffic congestion.

The towing operation, which was ongoing for one and a half years earlier, was suspended on March 15, 2023. The then Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde cancelled the order regarding the towing service. After that, fines were collected from motorists through e-challan. However, the towing operation has started again.

Chandrakant Khandvi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Traffic Branch, said, "Parking spaces are available and marked in the city. Places where there are no markings or plaques will be installed as soon as possible. Similarly, there are orders to give advance notice before taking action against vehicles. During the action, it has been asked to exempt the vehicles of pregnant women and senior citizens.