 Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

On the evening of July 20, Meshram received a call from a cyber thief who contacted him from a mobile number, pretending to be a bank representative. The criminal sent him messages concerning KYC updates and the linking of his bank account with Aadhaar. Meshram was then tricked into clicking on a fake link provided by the criminal.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update | Representative pic

In a recent cybercrime incident, a resident of Nashik was defrauded of ₹7 lakh by cybercriminals posing as bank representatives under the pretense of updating KYC (Know Your Customer) details. The incident led to the registration of a case by the Cyber Police based on a complaint filed by Ajay Meshram (32), a resident of Nashik Road.

On the evening of July 20, Meshram received a call from a cyber thief who contacted him from a mobile number, pretending to be a bank representative. The criminal sent him messages concerning KYC updates and the linking of his bank account with Aadhaar. Meshram was then tricked into clicking on a fake link provided by the criminal.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
XAT 2025 Exam Pattern Revised: Check Major Changes Here
XAT 2025 Exam Pattern Revised: Check Major Changes Here
Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Chandipura Virus In Shahpura; State Records Second Death As Health Officials Intensify Precautions
Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Chandipura Virus In Shahpura; State Records Second Death As Health Officials Intensify Precautions

Once Meshram clicked the link, the cybercriminal transferred ₹3.91 lakh from one of his savings accounts and another ₹3.20 lakh from a separate bank account, totaling ₹7.11 lakh, into the criminal's own bank accounts. The criminal gained complete access to Meshram's mobile device during the process.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution
article-image

Further exploiting Meshram's fears of his bank account being blocked, the criminal sent another fake link and instructed him to download the "Aadhaar Card Update Union Bank App." Upon downloading the app, the thief acquired confidential information from both of Meshram's bank accounts, allowing them to carry out the fraudulent transactions.

The Cyber Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident to track down the perpetrators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Pune: NCP (SP) Launches 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Historic Shivneri Fort

Nashik: Doctor’s Stolen Purse Recovered Within Hours; Mumbai Naka Police Arrest Suspect

Nashik: Doctor’s Stolen Purse Recovered Within Hours; Mumbai Naka Police Arrest Suspect

Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

Nashik Resident Defrauded of ₹7 Lakh in Cybercrime Under Pretext of KYC Update

Nashik: 8 Detained in Sinnar Bike Robbery; Cash and Motorbike Seized

Nashik: 8 Detained in Sinnar Bike Robbery; Cash and Motorbike Seized

Pipeline Burst Causes Severe Water Shortage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Repairs Underway

Pipeline Burst Causes Severe Water Shortage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Repairs Underway