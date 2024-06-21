Nashik Records Relief as Maximum Temperature Drops Below 30 Degrees Celsius After 109 Days

This year, Nashik experienced significant heat starting from March, with the mercury consistently rising. The highest maximum temperature of the season was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, and the average maximum temperature remained above 30 degrees Celsius. However, recent cold winds have brought relief, and after 109 days, the maximum temperature has finally dropped below 30 degrees Celsius.

On March 3, Nashik recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius. After that, the maximum temperature consistently stayed above 30 degrees Celsius. While the summer heat caused the mercury to rise, unseasonal rains last month provided some respite. Despite this, the maximum temperature stayed above 30 degrees Celsius, leading to drought conditions.

Although June has not seen satisfactory rainfall, changes in the atmosphere have contributed to a decrease in temperature. Cloudy weather caused heat due to a humid atmosphere, but now, cold winds are blowing, introducing a slight chill. As a result, the mercury has started falling. On Thursday, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius.