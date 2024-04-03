Nashik: Rash Of Two-Wheeler Thefts Plagues City

Police Identify 18 Hotspots To Curb Crime Rate: Zero Tolerance For Criminal Activity |

A spate of two-wheeler thefts has rattled residents across different areas of Nashik city, prompting authorities to take action. Cases have been reported in multiple police stations, including Panchavati, Adgaon, Gangapur, and Indiranagar, reflecting the widespread nature of the incidents.

The first incident occurred in the Parijatnagar area, where Rajnarayan Batookdev reported the theft of his Pulsar motorcycle from the society parking lot on March 28. Similarly, in the Indiranagar locality, Baban Nivritti Varpe's motorcycle was stolen from the society parking area on March 15. Additionally, Manish Subhash Pawar's motorcycle was pilfered from the State Bank Colony on March 20. In another incident, Sanjay Radhakrishna Pawar's motorcycle vanished from the market yard area on March 29. Similarly, Bhagwat Gopalrao Shinde's bike went missing from the Adgaon Medical College parking lot on March 26.

Authorities have initiated investigations into each case; however, the frequency of such thefts underscores the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to safeguard residents' vehicles.