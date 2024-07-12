Nashik: Pregnant Woman Receives Timely Aid on Duronto Express, Mother and Baby Safe |

A pregnant woman traveling on the Duronto Express near Igatpuri railway station experienced labour pain. Bapusaheb Guhil, Sujata Nichad, and Nikita Kale, under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Bankar of Igatpuri Railway Police Station, promptly provided assistance.

Sudeshna Chetan Sable from Amravati, received urgent medical attention and was timely admitted to the hospital, saving her life. Both the woman and her newborn are safe, and Sable's family has expressed their gratitude to the officials and police of Igatpuri Railway Police Station.

Doctors safely deliver baby

While traveling with her husband, Sudeshna Sable suddenly developed labor pains. The railway police provided her with vital medical assistance and took her to Igatpuri Rural Hospital. As her condition worsened, she was immediately transferred to Nashik Government Hospital. The doctors safely delivered the baby without wasting any time. Both the woman and the baby are in good health. Doctors stated that timely cooperation saved two lives. Sable's family and the citizens of Igatpuri have appreciated the swift and effective actions of the Igatpuri Railway Police.