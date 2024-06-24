Nashik Police Nab Drug Peddlers In Two Separate Incidents |

In separate incidents highlighting the crackdown on drug trafficking, two significant arrests were made recently in Nashik. One incident involved the arrest of two peddlers attempting to sell mephedrone in the Karanja area on Sunday. Meanwhile, in another incident, a special team also seized drugs valued at ₹3 lakh from a young man in the Dwarka Chowk area.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Shehbaz Majeed Pathan (27, resident of Bhadrakali, HM Wadala). His accomplice, Shailesh Telore, a resident of Mumbai, is currently being pursued by authorities. Investigations revealed that Shehbaz procured the drugs from Shailesh in Mumbai.

The special squad, led by constable Sanjay Tajne, acted on information received on Thursday evening. Senior Inspector Jairam Paigude and Assistant Inspector Hemant Nagre coordinated the operation. Shehbaz was apprehended while riding a moped in front of Osmania Hotel in Gulshan Colony on Pakhal Road at 6:55pm. During a body search, 58 grams of mephedrone, valued at ₹2,90,000, were seized.

Mumbai Naka Police have registered a case against Shehbaz and Shailesh under the NDPS Act.