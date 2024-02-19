Nashik: Police Bust Foreign Liquor Smuggling Operation At Ghoti Toll Naka | File

In a successful operation, the police have thwarted a smuggling attempt of foreign liquor in the Ghoti Toll Naka area on the Mumbai-Agra Highway. The seized goods, including foreign liquor valued at around ₹1,08,000 and a four-wheeler worth approximately ₹12,00,000, total up to about ₹13,08,000. The suspect, identified as Kirit Harilal Baraiya from Surat, Gujarat, has been apprehended by the police.

Police Inspector Vinod Patil acted on confidential information indicating the illicit transportation of foreign liquor from the Mumbai-Agra highway to Surat. Sub-Inspector Anil Dhomse and a police team were deployed at the Ghoti toll booth, where a successful trap was set.

Upon intercepting the suspect's vehicle, a thorough check uncovered bottles of foreign liquor worth lakhs of rupees. The police promptly took action, apprehended the driver, Kirit Harilal Baraiya, and seized both the illegal goods and the vehicle involved.

This operation highlights the vigilant efforts of the police in curbing illegal activities and ensuring the safety of the public. The seized items will be crucial evidence in legal proceedings against those involved in the smuggling attempt.