Nashik Police And Cyclists Hold Rally Against Drug Addiction

The Police Commissionerate Nashik and Nashik Cyclists Foundation organised a grand cycle rally on June 26, on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day.

Public awareness was created through the bicycle rally and street theater to save the lives of people trapped in drug addiction. A large number of cyclists gathered at 6:30am. All were given t-shirts to wear with the message "Stop Drug Addiction." Machindra Pawar and the wellness team warmed up everyone to the beat of music.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik arrived, and everyone welcomed him with applause. Commissioner Karnik met and wished all the cyclists who participated spontaneously to make our city drug-free. The cycle rally started by showing the green flag at the hands of Karnik. The police band provided great energy and enthusiasm to the cyclists. The ride was carried out with messages such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Drug addiction is the plight of life," and "Say no to drugs as life."

Police Commissionerate - Ashok Pillar - Ramwadi - Peth Naka - Sharadchandra Pawar Market Yard - Signal Tarawala Nagar Signal - Dindori Naka - Panchavati Karanja - Sunday Karanja - Red Cross Signal - Shalimar - Dwarka - Kathe Galli Signal - Sahyadri Hospital - Mumbai Naka - Gadkari Chowk - Trimbak Naka - Police Parade Ground.