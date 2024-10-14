Nashik: Panchvati Residents Gripped By Fear After Leopard Kills Goat

Representative Image |

A leopard attack on a goat in the Mane Nagar area of Panchvati has sparked concern among residents. Priyanka Mane, a former corporator, reached out to forest department officials, who inspected the site with her. In response, the officials announced plans to install a cage in the area and advised residents to exercise caution. The dense vegetation and agricultural land surrounding the area make locating the leopard challenging.

On October 14, around 6.30am, the leopard reportedly dragged and killed a goat belonging to Narayan Tupsamundar near KK Wagh Agriculture College. The incident has created unease among locals. Upon being informed, former corporator Mane and social activist Pappu Mane quickly arrived at the scene and notified Rajendra Thackeray, the area forest department officer. The forest officials conducted an on-site inspection and recorded the incident details.

The inspection covered the path the leopard took to drag the goat away. Following the inspection, Mane requested that a cage be installed to help capture the animal. The forest department officials acknowledged the request and assured prompt action to address the residents' concerns.