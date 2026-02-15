Nashik-Palghar Travel To Get Faster As Union Cabinet Approves ₹3,320 Crore For NH-160A Project | Sourced

Nashik: The Union Cabinet Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a major road infrastructure project in Maharashtra. The government has given official clearance for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the 154.635 km stretch of National Highway-160A (NH-160A) covering Ghoti–Trimbak (Mokhada)–Jawhar–Manor–Palghar.



The ambitious project is estimated to cost ₹3,320.38 crore and is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between North Maharashtra and the Konkan coastal region.



Relief for Nashik’s Traffic Congestion

Due to increasing freight movement from industrial areas such as Ambad and Satpur in western Nashik, the city currently faces heavy traffic congestion. Much of this traffic passes through urban roads via NH-848, putting pressure on city infrastructure. With the development of NH-160A, industrial zones will get an efficient alternative route via Trimbak, reducing congestion within Nashik city. Vehicles coming from Mumbai and southern regions will be able to use the Igatpuri interchange through the Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) and then connect to NH-160A for faster access to Trimbak and Nashik.



Traffic on this route is projected to exceed 10,000 vehicles per day by 2028, which prompted the decision to upgrade it to four lanes.



Boost Under PM Gati Shakti

The project is aligned with the PM Gati Shakti initiative and will connect:

6 economic nodes

7 social nodes

8 logistics nodes



Key industrial hubs benefiting from the project include Tarapur and Boisar SEZs, Mokhada Industrial Park, and Wada industrial estates.

Tourism destinations such as Trimbakeshwar Temple, Jawhar Palace, Vaitarna River, and Arnala Fort are also expected to see improved accessibility.

Enhanced infrastructure in the tribal areas of Palghar district will further accelerate social and economic development in the region.



Economic & Employment Impact

Once completed, the project will significantly reduce travel time and vehicle maintenance costs. It is expected to generate over 4.4 million person-days of employment, both directly and indirectly. The highway will also connect with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Vadhvan Port, strengthening Maharashtra’s logistics efficiency and enhancing its role in national and international trade networks.