Nashik: Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Nabbed by Forest Development Corporation |

Navsubhai Haribhai Lohar, known as 'Pushpa,' a notorious khair smuggler from the Maharashtra-Gujarat border area, has been successfully apprehended by the Forest Development Corporation. Drawing inspiration from the character played by Allu Arjun in the movie "Pushpa," Lohar had become infamous for his forest crimes.

Navsubhai Lohar (40, Res. Gujarat), who illegally felled trees along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, had three forest offenses registered against him and had been absconding. Over the past few months, two additional forest crimes were filed against him, prompting the Forest Development Corporation to intensify their efforts to capture him.

Read Also Pune Forest Division Mulls Leopard Sterilisation to Curb Population and Human-Wildlife Conflict

Arrest after tip

With confidential information indicating Lohar's movement towards Nashik and Peth, the Forest Development Corporation dispatched various teams and laid traps in these areas. When Lohar reached Pethnaka, he attempted to flee but was pursued and captured by the forest team in a chase.

The operation was led by Dr Sujit Nevese, Divisional Manager of the Forest Project Department West Nashik, and Assistant Manager Dheeraj Pardeshi, with participation from Range Forest Officers Ramesh Balaiah, Abhishek Ajeshra, Bapu Shewale, Rahul Wagh, and others. Lohar was subsequently sent to judicial custody by the district court on Sunday (23rd) and has been jailed.

Speaking about the operation, Ramesh Balaiah, Range Forest Officer, said, "Forest conservation works are carried out in the Maharashtra-Gujarat border areas. However, the forest resources of this area are targeted by smugglers. Therefore, the focus has been on patrolling and targeting the smugglers. Our mobile team has arrested Navsubhai Lohar, who is absconding in 5 forest crimes. The action will create fear among smugglers."