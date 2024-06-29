Nashik: NMC Set To Launch Plastic Ban Campaign From July 1 | Representational photo

Starting from July 1, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will launch a comprehensive campaign to enforce the plastic ban. This initiative follows an online review meeting held on Friday by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which addressed the single-use plastic ban across all municipal corporations in the state. The state has directed all municipal corporations to conduct a thorough campaign on the single-use plastic ban from July 1 to July 31.

Praveen Darade, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Avinash Dhakne, Member Secretary of the MPCB, conducted a city-wise review of the progress of the plastic ban during the meeting. They announced that the actions of municipal corporations regarding this ban will be reviewed daily.

In response to these instructions, the NMC has formed department-wise teams to implement the plastic ban. The campaign will focus on creating plastic-free markets, with particular attention to fruit and vegetable markets, shops, mutton markets, fish markets, sweet shops, juice centres, snack stores, catering businesses, and hotels. Inspections will be conducted in these areas, and appropriate actions will be taken if single-use plastics are found.

The campaign will be a joint effort involving the NMC's Solid Waste Management Department, MPCB, and the police. Alongside enforcement, awareness about the plastic ban will be raised among citizens through voluntary organizations and social media.

NMC seizes 2,244 kg of plastic

Under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, and guidance from Dr Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, the NMC has already begun actions related to the single-use plastic ban. From April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, the corporation collected fines totalling ₹17.40 lakh from 328 cases and seized 2,244 kg of plastic.