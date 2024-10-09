Nashik: NMC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Guidance To Revoke Or Adjust Tax Hike | File Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration has been in a state of confusion regarding the cancellation of the unjust tax hike affecting Nashik’s taxpayers. Two days ago, the municipality sent a proposal to the government to reduce property tax rates by 25% and non-residential rates by 50%. Now, a new proposal will be sent by the commissioner to either cancel or adjust the tax hike, and guidance from the government will be sought. "Guidance has been sought from the government to cancel or adjust the unfair tax hike," said Ashok Karanjkar, Commissioner, NMC.

In 2018, when Tukaram Mundhe was the NMC commissioner, property taxes were increased fivefold, causing significant discontent among Nashik residents. Political parties took an aggressive stance against this hike and demanded its cancellation. A petition was also filed in court, but since no resolution has been reached, citizens have been paying the increased property tax for the past five years.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde group) demanded that the tax hike revaluation proposal be submitted to the government. As a result, the municipal administration sent a proposal to reduce property rates. This proposal was previously submitted during Chandrakant Pulkundwar's tenure as commissioner. Now, the current commissioner will seek further guidance from the government to address the issue, of cancelling or adjusting the unjust tax hike.