Nashik: NMC Calls For Action On 348 Black Spots; Officials Yet To Respond

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to commence an encroachment campaign in the city, and the department is preparing to send a third reminder to six departmental officials regarding 348 identified black spots in the city.

On October 8, 2022, a tragic incident occurred at Mirchi Hotel on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway, where 13 passengers lost their lives in a private bus accident. Following this incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered the removal of black spots in the city, leading to a survey by the India Resilient Institute. This inspection identified a total of 348 dangerous black spots.

A report on these black spots was expected, but due to prolonged inaction, the encroachment and urban planning departments have been passing the responsibility for several months. Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar had issued an ultimatum to the town planning department, demanding the removal of these black spots. After no action was taken, the encroachment department sent two reminders to the heads of the CIDCO, Satpur, Nashik Road, Nashik West, Nashik East, and Panchvati divisions. As there was still no response, a third reminder will be issued to them.

What are black spots?

A patch of 500 metres of road, on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in past three years, is referred to as a ‘black spot’, as per the norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress.