 Nashik: Nine Teachers Suspended in Dindori, Polling Briefly Halted in Trimbakeshwar
Nashik: Nine Teachers Suspended in Dindori, Polling Briefly Halted in Trimbakeshwar

Dindori Election Officer Appasaheb Shinde confirmed that nine teachers were suspended for failing to report for duty during the election, despite attending a training session for 2,130 polling officers and staff. These teachers were absent without prior permission or applications, leading to a case being registered against them.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Nine Teachers Suspended in Dindori, Polling Briefly Halted in Trimbakeshwar | ANI

The election process for the Dindori Assembly Constituency faced notable disruptions, including the suspension of nine teachers for absenteeism and a temporary halt in polling at a Trimbakeshwar station due to a meal break.

Additionally, a case was filed under the Representation of the People Act following a dispute between two candidates in the Nandgaon-Manmad constituency. However, due to the election officials' focus on vote counting preparations, the investigation and subsequent action will be postponed until after the results are declared.

The Election Commission has instructed legal action against the suspended individuals for their failure to fulfill their duties and for causing delays in the election process.

article-image

The suspended teachers include Laxman Aher from Zilla Parishad School, Bagbari Center, Surgana; Chandrakant Thavil from Public Works Sub-Division, Surgana; Mahendra Pawar, Chetan Kunde, and Shyam Kumar Borse from Public Works Sub-Division; Hiraman Suryavanshi from Indira Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Kharde; Amol Khalkar from Wagh Senior College, Chandori; Tariq Gani from Zila Parishad Urdu Boys’ School; and Mohan Chaudhary from Aided Secondary and Higher Secondary Ashram School, Alangun.

In a separate incident, District Magistrate and Election Officer Omkar Pawar ordered an inquiry after polling operations at a Trimbakeshwar polling station were briefly halted for a meal break on Election Day. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken once the vote counting concludes.

Jalaj Sharma, Collector, confirmed that the investigation into the Nandgaon constituency dispute and other electoral matters will proceed after the election results are finalized.

