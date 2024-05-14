Nashik News: Teacher Molested, Blackmailed by Relative; No Action About NMC School Repairs

Nashik: Two Arrested For Attempted Molestation Of Female Doctor At Bytco Hospital | Representational Image

A distressing incident unfolded as a teacher was molested and blackmailed by a 57-year-old businessman, who happened to be a relative. The ordeal began when the suspect, over the course of three and a half years, persistently harassed the woman, often blocking her path on her way to work from school and coercing her into his vehicle under the guise of offering a lift.

During one such encounter, the perpetrator forcibly took a selfie with his hands around the victim's neck, escalating the situation further by demanding marriage and subjecting her to molestation. Adding to the trauma, he began threatening to make the compromising photo viral, leveraging it to intimidate the victim and her husband.

The victim, unable to endure the torment any longer, sought refuge in law enforcement, promptly reporting the harrowing ordeal to the authorities. Subsequently, a case has been registered at the Bhadrakali police station, with Assistant Inspector Kotwal spearheading the investigation into this appalling breach of trust and dignity.