Nashik News: One Beaten Up With Road; NCP Youth Warns NMC Over Citilinc Service And More

Tensions escalated in the Bunkar Mala area as an altercation turned violent, resulting in Tanaji Jadhav (42) being subjected to a brutal assault on Sunday night. Tanaji, along with suspect Nitin Pagare, was attending a gathering when a prank went awry, leading to a confrontation. Nitin, incensed by the jest, resorted to violence, attacking Tanaji with an iron rod.

Multiple injured in fight over food quality

In a shocking turn of events near the Nashik Road railway station, a dispute over food quality spiralled into a violent fight, leaving multiple individuals injured. Harshad Nikam (29) and his friends, hailing from Patil Nagar, CIDCO, were subjected to a brutal assault by a group of individuals, including the owner of the Anda Bhurji stall.

The quarrel, which erupted in the early hours of Sunday, stemmed from dissatisfaction expressed by Harshad regarding the quality of food.

The incident has prompted Harshad and his friends to file a formal complaint at the Nashik Road Police Station, initiating a thorough investigation into this disturbing act of violence.

NCP Youth Warns Citylink Bus Service

Ambadas Khaire, the City President of the Nationalist Youth Congress, has issued a stern warning to the Nashik Metropolitan Transport Corporation regarding the conduct of Citylink bus drivers and conductors.

Khaire expressed concerns over reckless driving and misconduct by bus staff, causing inconvenience and safety risks to passengers and other motorists.

He emphasised the urgent need to discipline drivers and conductors to ensure the smooth operation of the bus service. Instances of reckless driving, improper bus stops, and misconduct by conductors were highlighted, indicating a growing problem affecting thousands of daily commuters.

Khaire urged authorities to take immediate disciplinary action and provide training to all Citylink staff members to address the ongoing issues. The statement was made in the presence of several officials and activists, underscoring collective concern over the deteriorating conduct of Citylink bus service staff.

This comes days after it was reported that Citilinc, has reported a staggering loss of ₹80 crore in the financial year 2023-24. While the recent municipal budget allocated ₹70 crore for the city bus service, the Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (NMPML) is demanding an additional ₹8 crore to cover the shortfall.

Citilinc city bus service was initiated in July 2021 through NMPML and has received a positive response from passengers. Despite this, the service has incurred significant losses, increasing from ₹70 crore in the first year to ₹80 crore in the following years.