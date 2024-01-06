Nashik News: NMC Chooses NRCP Over Amrut 2.0 For STP Revamp

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

In a pivotal move concerning Nashik's environmental welfare, the Municipal Corporation has opted for National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) over the Amrut 2.0 scheme for the overhaul of sewage treatment plants (STPs). Despite receiving Centre's approval for Tapovan and Takli STP renovations under Amrut 2.0, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hesitates due to the burden of shouldering 50% of the project cost.

Under Amrut 2.0, the NMC would bear half of the renovation expenses, a financial strain the corporation is reluctant to endure amid existing budget constraints. Conversely, the NRCP proposes a more favorable arrangement, with the municipality accountable for only 10% of the project cost if the plan secures approval. The NRCP would cover the remaining 90% of the expenditure, making it a financially viable choice for the municipality.

The municipal authority's decision aligns with its focus on the beautification of the Godavari and the reduction of pollution in anticipation of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. With 11 STPs in the city witnessing a decline in efficiency due to aging infrastructure, a significant amount of untreated sewage is being discharged into the river, contributing to the proliferation of hyacinth on the water surface.

Read Also Bombay High Court Grants Bail To German Bakery Blast Convict Mirza Himayat Baig In 2010 Nashik...

To tackle this environmental challenge, the NMC intends to refurbish four existing STPs—Tapovan, Takli, Chehadi, and Panchak—before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Additionally, new STPs are slated for establishment at Kamathwade and Makhalmabad. The collective expenses for the renovation and construction of these two plants are estimated at around ₹550 crore.

Recent approval was granted for the renovation of Takli and Tapovan STPs under Amrut 2.0, with a budget of ₹250 crore, to be equally shared by the Centre and the State. However, facing financial fragility, the municipality deems it impractical to contribute the requisite 50%. Consequently, the NRCP takes precedence.

Designs for all six STPs will be submitted to the NRCP by IIT Roorkee for evaluation. If approved, the municipality stands to receive 90% of the renovation and construction costs—totaling ₹550 crore—under the NRCP scheme. The remaining financial burden of ₹50-60 crore will be borne by the municipality, rendering the NRCP a more financially feasible option despite the clearance for Amrut 2.0.