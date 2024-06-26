Nashik News: Mother And Child Found Dead In Farm, Dams Go Low In District | Representative Photo

In a shocking incident in Sonewadi of Niphad taluka of Nashik, the bodies of a mother and her two-year-old child were discovered in a farm. The deceased have been identified as Sujata Bhushan Nichit (26) and Guru Bhushan Nichit (2). The bodies were retrieved from the farm, and the police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths. It remains unclear whether the mother and child committed suicide or accidentally drowned in the lake. Villagers gathered at the scene, expressing their grief and sorrow. Sujata was a young mother, reportedly married three years ago.

Low water levels in dist dams

As per the latest update, the water storage in 24 large and medium projects in Nashik district stands at 7.68 per cent. Despite many dams overflowing during the monsoon, some dams have significantly less water storage. Compared to the last monsoon, the district's dam water storage has decreased by 16 per cent, now standing at 7.68 per cent. Although June brought some rainfall, it hasn't significantly raised the water levels. The Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, currently holds 16.31 per cent of its capacity, while the entire group of dams holds 15.11 per cent.

Two Suicides Reported in Nashik on Monday



Two individuals from different areas committed suicide in the city on Monday (June 24). The deceased include a 26 years youth and a 43 year old man. The reasons for their suicides remain unclear. Deaths have been registered at Adgaon and Panchvati police stations.

In the first incident, Shahid Sahajid Ansari (26), residing at Pitruchaya Bungalow, Gopalnagar, was found hanging. The incident came to light when Kurban Ansari found him and immediately took him to the district hospital, where medical authorities declared him dead. A death has been registered at Panchavati police station, and further investigation is being conducted by constables.

The second incident occurred in the Konark Nagar area. Sanjay Dattu Borade (43), residing at Lakshmideep Society, Champanagari, Canal Road Jail Road, hanged himself at the Sindhu Sankalp construction site in Konark Nagar. The death was reported by Balu Gaikwad and registered at Adgaon police station, with further investigation being conducted by Havaldar Magar.