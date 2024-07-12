Nashik News: Leopard attack in Chinchvihir Causes Concern, 3 Injured in Accident on Highway and More | File

A leopard attacked a farmer in Chinchvihir in the Nandgaon taluka of Nashik district. The injured farmer has been admitted to a private hospital in Nandgaon for treatment, and his condition is said to be stable at present. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the leopard has also hunted two goats, as well as deer and a dog.

This has highlighted the presence of leopards in this area and created an atmosphere of fear among the farmers. The farmers have demanded that the leopard be caged and relocated immediately.

While working with his wife in the field, farmer Vikram Danedar was on his way to fetch water from the grain well on Wednesday evening around 6:30pm when a leopard attacked him. The leopard ran away when surrounding farmers came running to help. Fortunately, both Vikram and his wife narrowly escaped. In the last month, the leopard has eaten two deer, four dogs, goats, calves, cows, bucks, and other animals.

3 injured in accident on highway

A severe accident involving a Swift car occurred near Shikshak Colony in Angangaon on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, leaving three people seriously injured. The accident happened during a test drive when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle hit a bank on a drain near Shikshak Colony and fell into the drain, resulting in the car being completely destroyed. The injured individuals, Yash Pawar, Sanket Kolhe, and Sunny Nikam, are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Yeola. Reports indicate that the condition of one of the injured is critical.