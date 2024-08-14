Nashik News: Hardened Criminal Arrested; Youth Kills Self; Range Forest Officers Finally Promoted And More |

A team from the local Crime Branch detained a criminal and seized illegal weapons from him at Igatpuri taluka on Aug 12. According to police sources, it was reported that an individual named Purushottam Sanjay Giri, alias Gagga Giri, was spreading terror with illegal weapons in Nandgaon Sado village of Igatpuri taluka.

Acting on this information, the police set a trap in the Nandgaon Sado area and arrested Giri. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession. The accused was recently released on bail from the Central Jail and had several cases registered against him in Igatpuri and other police stations.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act. The Igatpuri Police Station is investigating the crime further. The police have appealed to citizens to contact the nearest police station if they encounter anyone carrying illegal weapons or committing criminal acts.

The action was taken by the Crime Branch team under the guidance of Nashik Rural District Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane and Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar.

Youth kills self

A 30-year-old man from the Kamtwada area has committed suicide. The motive behind the suicide remains unclear, and a case has been registered at the Ambad police station.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Balu Donde, was found hanging from a fan in the bedroom of his residence on Monday, Aug 12. Upon discovering the situation, his uncle, Bhausaheb Jadhav, rushed him to the district hospital, where medical authorities pronounced him dead. Constable Tilekar is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Range forest officers finally promoted

The wait for the Conservator of Forests in the Nashik Forest Department has finally come to an end. On Tuesday, Aug 13, the Ministry of Forests' Revenue and Forest Department issued orders promoting 175 Forest Rangers (Group-B cadre) to the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The ordinance, signed by Under Secretary Ananda Shendge, has provided much-needed relief to those who have been waiting for their promotions for the last year and a half.

The newly promoted officers will take up their posts in key forest areas across Nashik, including Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar and Yeola. Their promotion is temporary and is subject to the outcomes of ongoing court cases regarding seniority lists within the Forest Rangers cadre.

The appointments will also fill vacancies in other critical areas such as Social Forestry and Wildlife Management across the region.

Police act against minor carrying knife

Police intervened after a minor boy was found carrying a sharp knife on school premises. The incident occurred in the St Philomena School area, where the Nashik Road Damini team received a tip-off about the boy's actions.

Sujata Valanj, an employee of the Damini team, filed the complaint that led to the swift response. The police apprehended the boy and confiscated the knife from his possession. A case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station, and Naik Gosavi is leading the ongoing investigation.