Nashik News: Field Test Of Rural Police Concludes, Samvad Yatra To Start From July 5

Samvad Yatra To Start From July 5 |

The field tests in the ongoing police recruitment process across Maharashtra are currently underway. In some districts, the field testing process has been completed, while in others, it is still ongoing. Accordingly, the field test for Nashik rural police has been completed, and the city's field test will be completed in the next two days. After the field tests, the written test for the post of police constable is scheduled in the state for July 7. The exam for the driver post is likely to be held on July 14. Similarly, the police force is also planning to train the recruited policemen in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Read Also Nashik Teachers Constituency Polls: Thackeray Group Raises Money Distribution Allegations

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the Samvad Yatra will be held in North Maharashtra from July 5 to ensure the success of the movement for the justice rights of OBCs and to get the status of OBCs. This decision was taken in a meeting of the leaders of Baraa Balutedars held at Gaju Ghodke's residence in Nashik. This Samvad Yatra will start from Kathe Galli of Nashik on July 5. Then it will go to the entire North Maharashtra. Gaju Ghodke said that the outline will beannounced soon.