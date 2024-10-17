Nashik News: Conflict Resolved in Aher Family for Chandwad-Deola seat; One Gets RI for Assaulting Traffic Police

Nashik News: Conflict Resolved in Aher Family for Chandwad-Deola seat |

The potential conflict between the Aher brothers was resolved prior to the Chandwad-Deola assembly elections. BJP MLA Dr Rahul Aher announced that he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections, thereby creating an opportunity for his elder brother, NAFED Director Kedanana (Keda) Aher, to secure the BJP ticket.

At a press conference, Dr Aher shared that he recommended Keda Aher for the BJP candidate, a suggestion that party leaders have accepted. Dr. Aher explained that his decision aims to maintain family harmony and unity, as the two brothers had both been vying for the party ticket in recent weeks.

Dr Rahul Aher, a former minister and son of Daulatrao Aher, has represented this constituency for two consecutive terms. His recent decision not to contest has sparked discussions throughout the constituency, marking a significant turn in the local political landscape.

One gets RI for assaulting traffic police

The District and Sessions Court sentenced Ankush Nivritti Karad (37, resident of Shishir Apartment, Ruturaj Park, Naik Mala, Sinnar) to one year of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5000 for pushing a traffic police officer during an altercation in 2019. The incident occurred in the Jehan Circle area on Gangapur Road during Traffic Week.

In this case, traffic branch employee Gorakh Pandurang Phad filed the complaint. On February 6, 2019, while traffic police were conducting checks near Bhosla College, the police stopped Karad’s vehicle. Enraged, Karad allegedly insulted Phad and pushed him. A case was subsequently registered at Gangapur police station under multiple sections.

Then-Assistant Inspector SR Sable led the investigation, and the case was heard by District and Sessions Judge MI Lokwani in Court No. 9. Advocates Aparna Patil, Jagdish Sonwane, and Trimbakwala represented the government. Based on prosecution witness testimonies, circumstantial evidence, and the investigative officers’ findings, the court sentenced the accused to simple imprisonment for one year and imposed a fine of ₹5000.