Nashik News: Bhujbal Confirms Candidacy from Yeola; Water Storage in Dams Increases to 66.89% And More | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

For the past two days, there has been widespread speculation across the state regarding Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's potential decision not to contest the upcoming election from the Yeola constituency, with rumours suggesting he was considering other safer options. However, Bhujbal has put an end to these speculations by affirming that he will indeed run from the Yeola-Lasalgaon constituency and is confident of winning by a large margin. This announcement has set the stage for an interesting contest, particularly in terms of who the Mahavikas Aghadi will nominate from this constituency.

Maratha vs OBC

The backdrop of this development involves a significant dispute between Marathas and OBCs over reservation issues in the state. A conflict has particularly emerged between Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Just last week, Manoj Jarange-Patil concluded a peace rally in Nashik, where he directly called for Bhujbal's removal. Following this, Bhujbal's statement has put a stop to the ongoing rumours.

In Bhujbal's constituency, Jarange's supporters have even gone so far as to name a square after him, calling it Manoj Jarange-Patil Chowk. Addressing this, Bhujbal remarked that a few people might gather, put up a banner, and name a square, but he welcomed the fact that it was named after someone who is still alive.

Amid these political manoeuvres, there were talks about Bhujbal searching for another constituency, which he has now categorically denied. Speaking on the Nar-Par project, Bhujbal stressed that the people of this land where it rains should have the right to the water. He recalled that the Nar-Par project was proposed when he was the leader of the opposition, as Maharashtra has the full right to utilise the rainwater that falls within its borders. He reiterated the importance of this project in providing water to Marathwada and stated that if the Central Government does not assist, the state government will complete the project with its funds.

The water storage in major dams across Nashik district has risen to 66.89% thanks to substantial rainfall in August. As a result, six dams have overflowed, and more than 17 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water has been released from Nashik to Jayakwadi. The current water level in Gangapur Dam is adequate, alleviating previous concerns.

In July, the district experienced significant concern due to reduced rainfall, which led to a considerable drop in water storage in major dams. However, the heavy rains in early August caused rivers and streams to overflow, boosting the water levels in these dams. Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to the city, now holds 86.13% of its capacity, slightly lower than last year’s 90.43%.

Continuous discharge of water

This year, heavy rains were initially anticipated, and the consistent rainfall since August has resulted in water storage in major dams being 3% higher than last year. The Bhavli, Valdevi, Kadwa, Bhojapur, Haranbari and Kelzar dams are all at 100% capacity, similar to last year. Currently, water is being discharged from Gangapur Dam at a rate of 1,272 cusecs. Additionally, water is being released from other dams as follows: 750 cusecs from Darna, 789 cusecs from Bhavli, 100 cusecs from Valdevi, 2,095 cusecs from Kadava, and 342 cusecs from Bhojapur.

Farmers' ‘dharna’ against Nashik District Bank

The farmers’ ‘dharna’ movement protesting the land confiscation by the Nashik District Bank has now completed a year, with the government yet to address the demands of the protesters. In response, Bhagwan Borade, a member of the coordination committee, has announced that the movement will escalate by marching from Nashik to Mumbai, with plans to surround the Vidhan Bhawan and the Ministry. Thousands of farmers are expected to leave Nashik for Mumbai on Sep 3.

To plan the march, meetings were held in Vani, Dindori and Mohbari Kalvan, attended by farmers from Chandwad, Dindori, Trimbakeshwar, Surgana, Deola, Kalwan, and Satana talukas. The march will involve around 55,000 farmers who will participate in a tractor march from Nashik to Mumbai on Sep 3. Earlier, on Aug 15, these farmers had declared bankruptcy. A representative statement was submitted to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Narahari Zirwal, at the protest site, where the plan for the tractor march was also announced.

The coordination committee is actively communicating with farmers from village to village to gather support for the march. Among those leading the efforts are Bhagwan Borade, tribal struggle committee state chairman Kailas Borse, and other committee members, including Dilip Patil, Dagaji Ahire, Jairam Bahiram, Kantilal Bhole, Giridhar Pawar and Somnath Mokat.

Elderly man assaulted and robbed

Giving a lift to a young stranger on a two-wheeler turned out to be a costly mistake for an elderly man. The young man guided him to a deserted area, where he called an accomplice, and together they assaulted and robbed the elderly man. A case of forcible theft has been registered at the Suburban Police Station.

Anthony Gabriel Salve (65), a resident of Jail Road, has lodged a complaint regarding the incident. On Friday, Aug 16, Salve attended St Anna Church on Nashik Road. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm when he left the church to return home. When he was starting his journey on his two-wheeler, a young man approached him in the church area and asked for a lift.

Salve allowed the suspect to ride with him. However, while passing through an open space near the Croma showroom, the suspect directed Salve to stop and then made a phone call, summoning an accomplice. Both suspects then assaulted Salve, forcibly took his mobile phone, gold and silver rings and ATM card, and eventually stole his two-wheeler. Sub-Inspector Pawar is conducting further investigations.

Molestation at Satpur’s Karbannaka bus stop

A disturbing incident occurred at Karbannaka bus stop in Satpur on Sunday, Aug 18, around 10am, where one of two sisters was molested by an intoxicated man while on her way to the railway station.

The victim and her sister were waiting for the bus when Akash Mohan Thakur (32), a resident of Satpur, approached them under the influence of alcohol and molested the victim.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Satpur Police Station. The police have registered a case of molestation and have begun further investigation into the matter.

Man allegedly kills himself

A tragic incident has come to light where a man allegedly committed suicide due to ongoing harassment from his in-laws. It has been alleged that the deceased's wife and her family caused him severe mental and financial distress, leading to his death. A case has been registered against five individuals at the Ambad Police Station in connection with this matter.

The suspects have been identified as Sugandha Pawar, Hari Kalu Deore, Ratna Hari Deore (residents of Satpur), Sandhya Manohar Mandwale and Mona Ganesh Jeughale (resident of Doghi, Pune). The complaint was filed by Prabhakar Hari Pawar, a resident of Savatanagar, CIDCO.

According to the complaint, while the Pawar family was out of the village, the suspects, including the deceased's wife Sugandha, her parents, sister, and a friend from Pune, subjected Hemant Prabhakar Pawar (45) to continuous mental and financial harassment. This harassment reportedly led Hemant to take his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on the evening of Wednesday, Aug 14.

The police have initiated further investigations into the case, with more inspectors being assigned to gather evidence and pursue justice.