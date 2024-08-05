Nashik News: 12 Fishermen Rescued from Flooded Girna River (VIDEO); Protest Against School Over Transfer of Teacher Who Exposed Molestation Case And More |

Life in Nashik district has been disrupted due to heavy rains over the past three days, leading to a significant rise in the water levels of local dams. The Girna River in Malegaon has also been flooded, resulting in a dramatic rescue operation.



Twelve fishermen who went fishing on the Girna River yesterday found themselves trapped by the rising floodwaters. The group took refuge on a high rock and spent the night there, stranded for over 15 hours. Fortunately, they were eventually rescued by an army helicopter.



The situation was critical as the continuous discharge from seven dams in Nashik had caused widespread flooding of the rivers. Despite their best efforts, the fishermen could not escape the increasing water levels of the Girna River. The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts from the municipal administration, fire brigade, SDRF personnel, and local citizens.



District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Maulana Mufti Mohammad closely monitored the situation, ensuring that food was delivered to the trapped fishermen. Malegaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav had earlier indicated that 21 people might need to be evacuated by helicopter in such emergencies. Thanks to the timely intervention, all 12 fishermen were rescued safely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Protest Against School Over Transfer of Teacher Who Exposed Molestation Case

Parents and students of Punjaji Bhor Secondary School in Thangaon, Sinnar taluka, are protesting the abrupt transfer of teacher Ashok Kachare, who recently exposed a molestation case involving a student. Many believe the transfer is linked to Kachare's disclosure of the case.

Two weeks ago, a teacher named Santosh Popare (35), residing in Kombhalane, Akole, molested a girl from the 10th standard. The incident came to light after the girl informed her mother. On Friday morning at 11 o’clock, villagers and the parents of the victim went to the school. Teacher Popare was found in the classroom, where the villagers surrounded and beat him up. Despite numerous complaints about the teacher, no action had been taken by the management of the educational institution, prompting the villagers to take matters into their own hands. Teacher Ashok Kachare was at the forefront of exposing the case, which has claimed to have led to his transfer to another school.

The transfer has sparked widespread unrest, with students organizing a school strike and blocking the road leading to the school. They are demanding an explanation from the institution regarding the decision to transfer Kachare. The protest has drawn a large turnout of students, who are clearly dissatisfied with the school's actions.

The school management has attributed the transfer to various complaints against Kachare. However, the timing of the transfer, coming shortly after Kachare's exposure of the molestation case, has fueled suspicions and anger among the students.