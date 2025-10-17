 Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups
Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s hospital is launching an “Eye-on-Wheels” (Netra Vahini) mobile service that will bring free eye check-ups directly to patients’ doorsteps across villages.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

Good news for patients suffering from cataract and other eye ailments — their struggle for treatment will now come to an end. The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s hospital is launching an “Eye-on-Wheels” (Netra Vahini) mobile service that will bring free eye check-ups directly to patients’ doorsteps across villages.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital, and Research Centre of MVPS has introduced a fully equipped mobile ambulance van for this purpose. The van was inaugurated on Friday (Oct 17) at the hands of MVPS General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakre, in the presence of several dignitaries.

The Ophthalmology Department of MVPS Hospital has been conducting cataract detection and free eye check-up camps at various places across the district. Now, with this state-of-the-art and well-equipped mobile eye care ambulance, these services will reach more citizens conveniently.

