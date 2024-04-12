Nashik Municipal Corporation Struggles With ₹35 Crore Financial Burden After Hosting National Youth Festival |

The aftermath of Nashik's hosting of the 27th National Youth Festival in January has left the Nashik Municipal Corporation grappling with a financial burden of ₹35 crore. The festival, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompted extensive beautification efforts and infrastructural enhancements across the city, all aimed at showcasing Nashik's potential on a national platform.



The Municipal Corporation, facing a time crunch, bypassed the tender process for these works, opting instead to proceed with post-work approvals. This decision, while expedient, has now left the corporation in a precarious financial situation, with the state government yet to respond to reimbursement requests.

In anticipation of state funding, contractors undertook the work at reduced rates, assuming eventual reimbursement. However, with no response forthcoming from the government even after two months, the corporation finds itself in a bind as the new financial year commences.



Now, burdened with the responsibility of settling the ₹35 crore expenditure from its own coffers, the Municipal Corporation faces criticism for what some perceive as wasteful spending. The decision to proceed without ensuring funding beforehand has drawn ire, particularly as taxpayers are now expected to bear the brunt of the financial strain.