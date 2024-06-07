 Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings Ahead of Monsoon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings Ahead of Monsoon

Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings Ahead of Monsoon

The perennial fear is that these structures may collapse during the rainy season.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings Ahead of Monsoon |

As the monsoon approaches, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC's) Urban Development Department has issued notices to residents of 1100 dangerous Wadas and dilapidated buildings in the city and suburbs, urging them to relocate immediately. The perennial fear is that these structures may collapse during the rainy season.

In cases where residents ignore the notices, the Divisional Officer may disconnect electricity and water connections. However, historically, the municipal administration has often stopped short of taking decisive action, merely issuing notices without enforcing relocation. Last year, two to three buildings collapsed, causing financial losses but fortunately no casualties.

Read Also
Pune: Chandrakant Patil assures old wada owners as they demand right to reconstruct their...
article-image

Areas with such buildings

Particularly at risk are old buildings in areas like Panchavati, Sri Kalaram Temple, Ganga Ghat, Shani Chowk, and Malviya Chowk. The administration has once again started issuing notices before the monsoons, but whether the buildings will be repaired or the dangerous parts removed remains to be seen. The response of the tenants will also be crucial.

Disputes between landlords and tenants over ownership rights complicate the situation. Tenants, often unwilling to leave in hopes of gaining ownership, add to the municipal administration's challenges. This unresolved conflict remains a significant headache for the authorities each year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week

Eight Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Marathwada Over a Week

Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Relief to Nashik, Cause Temporary Power Outages and Damage

Heavy Pre-Monsoon Rains Bring Relief to Nashik, Cause Temporary Power Outages and Damage

Shinde and Thackeray Factions Face Off During Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Election...

Shinde and Thackeray Factions Face Off During Nashik Division Teachers Constituency Election...

Nashik Family Organises Zero Snakebite Awareness Campaign Following Tragic Death Of Daughter Due To...

Nashik Family Organises Zero Snakebite Awareness Campaign Following Tragic Death Of Daughter Due To...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings...