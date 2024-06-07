Nashik Municipal Corporation Issues Relocation Notices to Residents of 1100 Dilapidated Buildings Ahead of Monsoon |

As the monsoon approaches, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC's) Urban Development Department has issued notices to residents of 1100 dangerous Wadas and dilapidated buildings in the city and suburbs, urging them to relocate immediately. The perennial fear is that these structures may collapse during the rainy season.

In cases where residents ignore the notices, the Divisional Officer may disconnect electricity and water connections. However, historically, the municipal administration has often stopped short of taking decisive action, merely issuing notices without enforcing relocation. Last year, two to three buildings collapsed, causing financial losses but fortunately no casualties.

Areas with such buildings

Particularly at risk are old buildings in areas like Panchavati, Sri Kalaram Temple, Ganga Ghat, Shani Chowk, and Malviya Chowk. The administration has once again started issuing notices before the monsoons, but whether the buildings will be repaired or the dangerous parts removed remains to be seen. The response of the tenants will also be crucial.

Disputes between landlords and tenants over ownership rights complicate the situation. Tenants, often unwilling to leave in hopes of gaining ownership, add to the municipal administration's challenges. This unresolved conflict remains a significant headache for the authorities each year.