 Nashik Municipal Corporation Disburses Over ₹125 Crores to Contractors Ahead of Diwali
Nashik Municipal Corporation Disburses Over ₹125 Crores to Contractors Ahead of Diwali

Nashik Municipal Corporation Disburses Over ₹125 Crores to Contractors Ahead of Diwali

Dattatray Pathrut, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC, said, "Over ₹125 crores in payments have been disbursed in the last three days, and more payments are expected to be released."

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Nashik Municipal Corporation Disburses Over ₹125 Crores to Contractors Ahead of Diwali |

With the Diwali festival approaching, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has witnessed a massive influx of contractors seeking bill payments. The finance and accounts department has disbursed over ₹125 crores in payments in the last three days, ensuring a prosperous Diwali for the contractors.

Dattatray Pathrut, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC, said, "Over ₹125 crores in payments have been disbursed in the last three days, and more payments are expected to be released."

Due to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, the NMC had experienced a significant slowdown in operations over the past ten days. A large portion of the municipal workforce was deployed for election duties, leading to a noticeable lull in the otherwise bustling corporation, usually crowded with elected representatives and contractors. However, as Diwali approached, contractors flocked to the corporation to settle their bills.

Prior to the implementation of the model code of conduct, various departments, including the construction department, had completed a significant amount of developmental work. Notably, this included road repairs and new road construction worth approximately ₹70 crores.

Additionally, crores of rupees worth of projects were underway in departments such as gardens, mechanical, electrical, solid waste collection, fire brigade, and N-CAP. Contractors were eager to settle these bills before Diwali, and the accounts and finance department has been working diligently to process these payments. Over the past three to four days, payments exceeding ₹125 crores have been disbursed, and an additional ₹50 crores is expected to be released soon. These bill payments are ensuring a prosperous Diwali for the contractors.

