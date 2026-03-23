Nashik: MP Bhagre Raises Concern Over Misleading MRP Practices | Sourced

Nashik: To curb the misleading practices happening in the name of MRP, Dindori MP Bhaskar Rao Bhagre has written directly to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, raising a significant demand.



Although MRP is meant for consumer protection, Bhagre has alleged that it has instead become a tool for exploiting consumers. He pointed out that the printed MRP on many products is several times higher than the actual production cost, making attractive offers like “50% discount” or “70% off” merely deceptive tactics.



He further highlighted that even after offering discounts ranging from 30% to 80%, especially on medicines, cosmetics, and electrical goods, manufacturers and sellers still earn profits. This, he said, exposes a major loophole in the MRP system.



Key Demands by MP Bhagre:

Make it mandatory to print the production cost along with the MRP on all products.

Publish annual reports of industry-wise costs and profits.

Impose strict control on artificially inflated MRPs.

Introduce a transparent pricing system so consumers know the real cost.



Bhagre clearly stated that if the principle of "the consumer is God” is to be truly implemented, then transparency in production costs must be ensured.

He also urged the government to make the reports submitted by companies publicly accessible so that they serve the larger public interest.



The key question now remains: What concrete steps will the central government take on this issue? Will the system operating under the guise of MRP finally be regulated? Bhagre has firmly demanded that the central government act swiftly to ensure justice for consumers.