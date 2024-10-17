Nashik Mother Delivers Baby Boy, Hospital Hands Over Baby Girl: Eight Staff Suspended in Shocking Mix-Up | Representational Image

A woman who visited Nashik’s District Government Hospital for delivery reported giving birth to a boy, but her relatives were later given custody of a baby girl, leading to an argument with hospital staff.

This incident has prompted action against eight staff members at Nashik District Hospital. The Civil Surgeon, Dr. Charudatta Shinde, has suspended seven doctors and a nurse until further investigation.

According to details, Rutika Pawar from Nandur Naka delivered a baby on Sunday night. Due to low birth weight, the baby was admitted to the intensive care unit, where doctors noticed fluid in the baby's stomach. It was suggested that the baby be moved to a private hospital for further treatment, and the parents took discharge as advised. They noticed the gender discrepancy while changing the baby's diaper.

Relatives claimed that a nurse initially informed them it was a boy, though the discharge papers indicated otherwise. They raised concerns with senior hospital staff, including District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde. Prahar Jan Shakti Party leader Anil Bhadange also intervened, questioning the hospital administration.

Following allegations from the relatives, a committee was formed to investigate, and CCTV footage has been secured. According to hospital staff, the baby was a girl, and there was no other baby born that day. District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde stated that any guilty parties would face consequences.

Based on the committee’s report, eight individuals—including four chief doctors, three trainee doctors, and one nurse—were found responsible for the confusion. Disciplinary action has been initiated against these staff members for negligence.

The gender confusion reportedly stemmed from an error where "M" was marked instead of "F" on the baby’s tag and records. For further confirmation, a DNA test will be conducted, but Dr. Shinde noted that the parents had initially accepted the baby based on the hospital's documentation.