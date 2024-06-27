Nashik Mosquito Control Committee Holds Meeting | File Photo

According to the state government's guidelines on mosquito preventive measures, the 'Mosquito Control Committee' meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr Ashok Karanjkar.

Dr Nitin Rawate from the department elaborated on the current functioning of the department, statistics of pest diseases, and the need for coordination with other concerned departments for necessary actions to control them.

In this meeting, Karanjkar coordinated with all related departments regarding mosquito prevention measures in the municipal area. Dr Tanaji Chavan was instructed to take action to launch health education programs in government and private schools through the education department, implement a plastic ban campaign, and collect information from private laboratories.

Attendees of the 'Mosquito Control Committee' meeting included Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, City Engineer Construction Department, Executive Engineer Underground Sewer Department and Superintendent Engineer Water Supply Department Sanjay Agarwal, Deputy Director Urban Planning Department Kalpesh Patil and others.

Do's and Don'ts to keep mosquitos away

Do's:

Use mosquito repellents

Install window screens

Eliminate standing water

Use mosquito nets

Wear protective clothing

Don'ts:

Ignore symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses

Allow water to stagnate

Use unauthorised pesticides

Leave doors and windows open

Store water improperly