Nashik Mosquito Control Committee Holds Meeting

According to the state government's guidelines on mosquito preventive measures, the 'Mosquito Control Committee' meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr Ashok Karanjkar.
Dr Nitin Rawate from the department elaborated on the current functioning of the department, statistics of pest diseases, and the need for coordination with other concerned departments for necessary actions to control them.
In this meeting, Karanjkar coordinated with all related departments regarding mosquito prevention measures in the municipal area. Dr Tanaji Chavan was instructed to take action to launch health education programs in government and private schools through the education department, implement a plastic ban campaign, and collect information from private laboratories.
Attendees of the 'Mosquito Control Committee' meeting included Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, City Engineer Construction Department, Executive Engineer Underground Sewer Department and Superintendent Engineer Water Supply Department Sanjay Agarwal, Deputy Director Urban Planning Department Kalpesh Patil and others.
Do's and Don'ts to keep mosquitos away
Do's:
Use mosquito repellents
Install window screens
Eliminate standing water
Use mosquito nets
Wear protective clothing
Don'ts:
Ignore symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses
Allow water to stagnate
Use unauthorised pesticides
Leave doors and windows open
Store water improperly