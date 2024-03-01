 Nashik: Mass Poisoning Incident Shocks Akole Taluka; 200 Fall Ill
The incident occurred at a Haldi ceremony Maveshi Karvandara village of Akole taluka. Soon after consuming the food, many attendees began experiencing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Nashik: A shocking incident has unfolded in the Akole taluka of Ahmednagar district, where approximately 200 individuals fell ill after consuming food at a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday night. Several individuals are reported to be in critical condition, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The ceremony was held at the groom's house in Maveshi Karvandara village of Akole taluka. Soon after consuming the food, many attendees began experiencing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. Fifty-nine of these attendees were transferred to rural hospitals, while others are undergoing treatment at private medical facilities. Among the victims are seven children.

Former MLA Vaibhav Pichad, upon learning of the incident, visited the site and directed medical officials to provide necessary assistance to the affected individuals. Critically ill patients have been expeditiously relocated to medical facilities in Sangamner and Nashik for urgent treatment. The cause of the mass poisoning incident is under investigation.

