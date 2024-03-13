 Nashik: Man Assaulted And Severely Injured By Four In Retaliation
Nashik: Man Assaulted And Severely Injured By Four In Retaliation

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Four individuals are under investigation by the Adgaon police for allegedly assaulting and inflicting severe injuries on a man identified as Bhavesh Wagh (25), a resident of BD Kamgar Nagar. The incident reportedly occurred in the Dhatrak Phata area on Wednesday (6th), following a previous altercation.

According to Bhavesh Wagh's complaint, the suspects, identified as Abhi Patil, Tanmay Patil, and two others, purportedly attacked him in retaliation for a prior dispute. The assault left Bhavesh with serious injuries, prompting him to file a complaint with the authorities.

The Adgaon police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault. Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

