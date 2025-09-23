Nashik: ‘Make Birth Certificates, Aadhaar Mandatory For Marriage’, Says IAS Omkar Pawar On Child Marriage Prevention | Official

A plan has been prepared by the District Action Committee to create awareness and awareness about child marriage and to prevent child marriage. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, gave instructions that necessary measures should be taken to prevent child marriage, along with public awareness among the citizens.

He was speaking at the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme district-level action committee meeting organised in the central hall of the District Collector’s Office. On this occasion, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane, Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Social Welfare Deputy Commissioner Nitin Ner, Malegaon Municipal Corporation’s Social Welfare Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Shirsat, Child Development Project Officer Swati Kalal, Vanita Songat and other officials were present.

Pawar said that public awareness should be created to prevent child marriage in tribal-dominated talukas, including the city in the district. For this, awareness programs should be planned through mutual coordination between the Panchayat Samiti, Education Department, ICDS Department, Health Department and District Women and Child Development Departments. In this, awareness should be created through interaction with children and parents at the Gram Panchayat level in the villages.

In order to curb the trend of child marriage, priority should be given to activities such as street plays, posters, counselling of parents and girls, and broadcasting of awareness jingles from bus stops. To prevent child marriage, if the birth certificates and Aadhar cards of the intended bride and groom are made mandatory, in collaboration with the Lawns Association and marriage service providers, it will definitely help in reducing the rate of child marriage, said Mr Pawar.

For the effective implementation of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, regular inspections of sonography centres should be conducted to check the sex of the fetus, considering the current sex ratio in the district.

The health system should take necessary measures to increase the birth rate of girls. Chief Executive Officer Mr Pawar gave instructions to create awareness to further promote girls' education in rural areas.

Adv. Shepal gave information about the activities and actions taken in the district under the Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act.