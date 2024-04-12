Nashik Lok Sabha Candidate Selection: Speculations Rise Amidst Delay | Tejal Ghorpade

Amidst ongoing discussions and speculations, the selection of a candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency has garnered attention. The delay in finalising a candidate has led to anticipation, with reports suggesting that leaders of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) have travelled to Mumbai, indicating potential developments in candidate selection.



BJP Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil earlier hinted at the possibility of introducing a fresh face for the constituency. With opposition to existing contenders like Nashik MP Hemant Godse and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, efforts to introduce a new candidate have gained momentum in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Ajay Boraste has emerged as a prominent contender from the Shinde group, having transitioned from BJP to Shiv Sena and holding key roles within the party. Alongside Boraste, other parties like NCP and BJP are also exploring new candidates, adding to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming announcement.



As stakeholders weigh their options, the decision is anticipated to consider the interests of constituent parties within the Grand Alliance, underscoring the significance of candidate selection in the electoral landscape of Nashik. Candidates are expected to be announced by today evening.

What do the numbers say?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Nashik witnessed a fiercely contested battle, with a notable 59.43% voter turnout. Shiv Sena candidate Hemant Godse emerged victorious in the 2019 General Election, securing a significant victory margin of 2,92,204 votes, totaling 5,63,599 votes. His closest rival, Sameer Bhujbal of the NCP, secured 2,71,395 votes.

Following the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha seats. These seats are represented by Manikrao Kokate (Sinnar - NCP), Rahul Dhikale (Nashik East - BJP), Devayani Farande (Nashik Central - BJP), Seema Hiray (Nashik West - BJP), Saroj Ahire (Deolali - SC, NCP), and Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri - ST, Congress).