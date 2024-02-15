Nashik: Leopard Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy, Preys On Calf In Chehdi

Representative Image | File Photo

Panic gripped the Chehdi Shiwar area near Nashik after a seven-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard, sparking fear among the residents.

The victim, identified as Navnath Shivaji Mali (residing at Satpute Mala, Malai Bhag, Chehadi), was attacked by the leopard while he was out of his house to pee.

The leopard, lurking nearby, swiftly pounced on Mali, seizing his right shoulder in its jaws and dragging him for about 20 feet. Mali's screams alerted his family members, who rushed to his aid. Startled by the commotion, the leopard released him and disappeared into the darkness.

Following the attack, the leopard preyed on a calf in a nearby cowshed before lingering in the area for nearly two hours, instilling fear among the residents.

Mali, treated at home overnight due to the remote location near the banks of the river Darna, was later admitted to a hospital. Forest department officials, including Anil Ahirarao and Vijay Patil, along with forest examination officer Vrishali Gade, swiftly responded to the incident.

Mali sustained severe injuries to his right shoulder but is reported to be in stable condition, according to medical officials at the hospital. Forest officers have set up a cage in an attempt to rescue the leopard, ensuring safety for both the leopard and the residents in the area.