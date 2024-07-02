Nashik: Labour Contractor Accused of Fraudulently Altering ₹6,305 Check to ₹60,305

A labour contractor has been accused of altering the amount on a check provided by a company owner, leading to the fraudulent transfer of ₹1.5 lakh rupees into his bank account. The suspect, Mithilesh Kumar Mishra, residing in Ambad, allegedly added 'zero' in front of the numbers six and eight and 'ty' in front of the English letters to inflate the amount.

The complaint was filed by Hanumanta Mallapa Meli of Indiranagar, who owns a company in Ambad MIDC. Mishra, who supplies workers to various companies, had recently sent labourers to Meli's company. Meli issued a check for ₹6,305 to Mishra as payment for the workers. However, Mishra allegedly altered the check and managed to transfer ₹60,305 to his own bank account.

In a similar incident, Mishra is accused of defrauding another individual, Abhiman Halkatti. Halkatti had issued a check for ₹8,797 to Mishra, who then altered it to read eighty thousand rupees. Mishra subsequently withdrew ₹72,000 from the inflated amount.

A case of fraud has been registered against Mishra at the Ambad police station, and police sub-inspector Atul Patil is currently investigating the matter.